Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has inaugurated the Kangra Valley Summer Festival-2022 at Dharamshala Police Ground. Four cultural evenings will be part of this ongoing festival from June 2 to June 9. The festival is organised to familiarize tourists arriving in the state during summers with the culture and traditions of Himachal Pradesh.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister pointed out that he did not know why the summer festival in Dharamshala could not be held for the last 10 years, adding that "It is a matter of surprise that the big festival was not even organised. Why did the previous government stop the festival?"

Jai Ram Thakur highlighted that organising this festival after almost a decade is a commendable step towards promoting tourism in Kangra Valley.

He said that handicrafts artisans and other local artists have got an opportunity to showcase their talent through this fair. Events of this kind provide a market to local craftsmen, artisans, and self-employed people.

The CM went on to say that Dharamshala is a world famous tourist destination and the government is making every effort to promote tourism here.

In a musical event at the festival, Himachal Police Orchestra called Harmony of Pines, along with Tibetan artist presented a song ‘Thank You, India’. The Tibetan artists particularly took this opportunity to pay homage to India. The presentation was greatly appreciated by the audience.

The artists were joined by playback singer Mannat Noor, who engaged the audience joyously as they danced to her songs.

Dharamshala is a major tourist attraction for people from all over the world. In McLeodganj is the residence of the Dalai Lama.