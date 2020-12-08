New Delhi: The office of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in last 72 hours have called around 1,000 calls to the state’s COVID -19 patients from the helpline no 1100. According to a report, these days the patients both in the government hospitals and those undergoing treatment at home, have been receiving calls from the health officials and the CMO’s office almost daily to get regular feedback on their health, doctors’ visits and line of treatment. Also Read - Kriti Sanon Tests Positive For Coronavirus After Returning From Chandigarh, Say Reports

The calls were made trying to fix the gaps between the system and compliance of the decisions taken by the government to upgrade patient care, including regular visits of senior doctors, para-medical staff and meeting shortage of the oxygen for indoor COVID patients, said an Outlook report.

The call from the CMO's office were all recorded to prepare a data base for further course of action and in case of any emergency the patients or their attendants also has the option to call back on the helpline.

The chief minister’s advisor, R.N. Batta, who is monitoring these calls on real-time basis, said, “There is a set of standard 10 queries being posed to the patients. These include asking about his /her health profile, line of treatment, facilities at the hospital, medicines, diet and provision of hot water in the wards apart from his/her rating about the medical care. One question also relates to possible contact where he/she got infected.”

The calls, said Batta, is also aimed at boosting their morale to fight this virus and save lives of those with co-morbidity. “Any loophole detected at this stage can also be plugged easily for better medical care,” he said.

Earlier on Monday, CM Thakur said, “The state government will not hesitate in taking stern action against the officials showing laxity in this regard in enforcing the SoPs, guidelines and general instructions issued to all heads of hospitals, medical superintendents and other senior officials relating to Covid-19 management.”

During a meeting of the deputy commissioners/ SPs and senior officials, the chief minister had also asked for evolving an effective mechanism to ensure at least one telephone call by a doctor to patients under treatment at home.

As per the latest data there were at least 739 new COVID cases in the state, taking the total tally to 45,697. Besides, seven persons died of the virus in the last 72 hours.