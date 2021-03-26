Shimla: Himachal Pradesh government on Friday closed all educational institutions, including universities, colleges and schools, except for the classes having their exams, till April 4 with a ban on the public celebration of the Holi festival in view of rising coronavirus cases. This was decided at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jairam Thakur. Also Read - Coronavirus in India: List of Cities That Have Imposed Lockdown-like Restrictions

The Chief Minister said schools having residential facilities need not to close their hostels. However, they would have to comply with all the SOPs. He said the teachers and other school and college staff would continue to attend the institutions. Thakur said no government social and cultural events would be organised and gatherings would be restricted to the maximum of 200 for indoor events. Also Read - Rajasthan Govt Imposes Night Curfew in 8 Districts, Closes Primary Schools | Check Fresh Restrictions

Nursing and medical institutions would continue to function as usual. He said congregations and community kitchens in the temples would be banned. However, devotees would be allowed to pay obeisance at the temples. The Chief Minister said there would be no public celebration of Holi. He urged the people to celebrate Holi at their homes with their family members only. Also Read - Chhattisgarh Shuts Schools, Colleges After Highest Daily Spike in Coronavirus Cases This Year

Gatherings banned in Kangra district

Meanwhile, the Kangra district administration on Friday ordered for prohibiting mass gatherings in view of the rising COVID-19 cases and directed for seven days of quarantine for migrant labourers entering the district, officials said. In the orders issued by Kangra Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati, it states that the gatherings for Holi festival are banned too. Under Section 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the DC has imposed additional safety protocols of COVID-19 for immediate prevention of threat to human life, health and safety.

All social/entertainment/cultural/religious/political and other congregations shall be completely prohibited in the district except marriages, funerals and election process within the jurisdiction of the municipal corporations of Dharamshala and Palampur, subject to strict compliance with the conditions of the gathering. Organisers of marriages shall obtain permission for the event through registration on an online portal.

In the ongoing municipal corporation elections of Dharamshala and Palampur, it is mandatory for all contesting candidates and their supporters accompanying them to get themselves attested with a negative coronavirus test before their door-to-door canvassing.

(With inputs from agencies)