Shimla: Cloudburst and heavy rain reported in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba area today. In a video shared by news agency ANI, muddy water can be seen gushing down the hilly region and disrupting traffic on roads in its path. According to the reports, a population of over 100 has been affected by the recent cloudbursts and flash floods.Also Read - Cloudburst in Himachal's Chamba District Kills 1, Many Houses Damaged

Earlier today, two women were being buried alive under debris following a landslide in Kullu district, while shops and vehicles washed away. Director of state disaster management department Sudesh Mokhta said that in Kullu, Chavelu Devi (55) and Kritika (17) died when their house at Khadel village in Sheel gram panchayat of Anni tehsil was hit by debris following the landslide around 9 am. Also Read - 5 Dead, 2 Injured as Car Falls into Gorge in Himachal's Chamba

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst & heavy rain reported in Chamba’s Bharmour area today pic.twitter.com/Srp1yiednM — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2022

Also Read - Caught On Camera: School Bus Washed Away By Floods In Himachal's Champawat. Scary Video Emerges

In Shimla district, three cars and a pickup vehicle were washed away during torrential rains at Diyandali Nullah in Chopal tehsil, the official said. In Mandi district, the Mandi-Kullu national highway has been blocked following a landslide in the morning, he said.