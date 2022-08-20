Himachal Pradesh Rains LIVE Updates: A cloudburst situation in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district caused a huge landslide in the area, officials said on Saturday. Efforts are underway now to clear the road and schools in Mandi district have been ordered shut due to the ongoing incessant rains. “Many areas of Mandi received rain overnight; we started receiving calls of roads getting blocked and other related concerns since 1:30am. Many individual incidents resolved. Police on the job, NDRF was contacted at around 2:30am; their mobilisation done,” Mandi DC A Chaudhary said. Meanwhile, a heavy rainfall alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Kangra, Chamba, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, and Mandi districts at isolated places. Stay tuned to India.com as we bring you live updates on the situation in Himachal Pradesh after the cloudburst incident caused heavy rainfall.Also Read - Video: Major Flood At Dehradun Temple After Cloudburst; SDRF Team Carries Out Rescue Ops