Himachal Pradesh Rains LIVE Updates: A cloudburst situation in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district caused a huge landslide in the area, officials said on Saturday. Efforts are underway now to clear the road and schools in Mandi district have been ordered shut due to the ongoing incessant rains. “Many areas of Mandi received rain overnight; we started receiving calls of roads getting blocked and other related concerns since 1:30am. Many individual incidents resolved. Police on the job, NDRF was contacted at around 2:30am; their mobilisation done,” Mandi DC A Chaudhary said. Meanwhile, a heavy rainfall alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Kangra, Chamba, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, and Mandi districts at isolated places. Stay tuned to India.com as we bring you live updates on the situation in Himachal Pradesh after the cloudburst incident caused heavy rainfall.Also Read - Video: Major Flood At Dehradun Temple After Cloudburst; SDRF Team Carries Out Rescue Ops

Live Updates

  • 9:44 AM IST

    Flash flood, landslides in Himachal Pradesh after heavy rainfall

  • 9:42 AM IST

    Schools ordered shut in Himachal’s Kullu district | “All schools including the Anganwadi Centres ordered to be closed throughout the Kullu district in view of the incessant rains,” Ashutosh Garg, Kullu Deputy Commissioner, said.

  • 9:41 AM IST

    Himachal Pradesh weather update: IMD issues heavy rain alert in 5 districts | The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued heavy rainfall alert in Himachal Pradesh’s five districts – Kangra, Chamba, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, and Mandi.

  • 9:39 AM IST

    Kullu-Sainj road closed due to landslides; flash floods reported in Pagal Nala | Kullu-Sainj road have been closed due to landslides while flash floods have reported in Pagal Nala.

  • 9:38 AM IST

    Himachal rains LIVE: “Many areas of Mandi received rain overnight; we started receiving calls of roads getting blocked & other related concerns since 1:30am. Many individual incidents resolved. Police on the job, NDRF was contacted at around 2:30 am; their mobilisation done,” Mandi DC A Chaudhary said.

  • 9:36 AM IST

    Himachal Pradesh cloudburst LIVE: Landslide at Mandi; NDRF team called in | “A cloudburst situation was informed to us from Segli in Mandi last night. By the time we reached, a huge landslide also occurred. PWD is helping with opening up of the road, NDRF has been coordinated; they’re moving to the spot,” Mandi DC A Chaudhary said.