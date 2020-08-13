Shimla: Two personnel deployed to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur’s cavalcade were tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday, triggering panic among state ministers and government functionaries. Also Read - Over 66,000 COVID-19 Cases Recorded in Last 24 Hours, Highest Daily Spike Ever

Thakur, who is in the state capital and had returned this week after his visits to Kangra and Una, is also likely to undergo a test. Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown News: School in Paschim Medinipur District Defies Rules & Restarts Classes, Issued Show-cause Notice

One of those who tested positive is a security personnel, while another is a driver deployed in the Chief Minister’s escort vehicle. Also Read - Former President Pranab Mukherjee is 'Haemodynamically Stable', Tweets Son, But Still Critical

Both were admitted to the state-run Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Hospital here.

It is learnt that the two infected personnel were also on duty in the Chief Minister’s Office on August 11 when the Cabinet met here.

Earlier, Thakur went into self-quarantine on July 22 after a deputy secretary in his office tested positive.

At that time, the Chief Minister, his wife and two other family members had tested negative for the virus.

Newly-inducted minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary, who holds the power portfolio, and his two daughters were had positive on July 6.

His personal security officer was also tested positive.

With 139 positive cases, the state on Wednesday saw the highest-ever single-day spike in cases, taking the overall tally to 3,636, with 16 deaths.