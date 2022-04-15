Shimla: Ahead of the Assembly Election scheduled to be held in the latter half of this year, the Himachal Pradesh government on Friday announced that electricity bills up to 125 units will be made free of cost for the people in the state. Presiding over the 75th state-level Himachal Day function held at the historic Chowgan in Chamba, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said people of the state consuming up to 125 units of electricity will start getting ‘zero bill’ from July 1. “The move will benefit around 11.5 lakh families in Himachal Pradesh,” he said.Also Read - 200 Units of Free Electricity, No CAA: Here’s What Congress Promises if Voted to Power in Assam

Further announcing the freebees, Thakur said the BJP-led government in the state will also exempt people in rural areas from paying water bills. “This would provide financial benefits of Rs 30 crores to all rural families in the state,” he said.

The Chief Minister also announced a 50 per cent discount for women travelling in HRTC buses. “Women will now have to pay only 50% fare for bus tickets. This will give a benefit of about Rs 60 crore to women,” he added.

Thakur also announced rupees five crores for expediting work in Holiuttarala road and Mini Secretariate at Chamba Head Quarters to facilitate the people of the district.