Dharmashala: Thousands of tourists continue to flock to Himachal Pradesh as the Covid-19 cases are dropping steadily in the country. Photos and videos on social media showed tourists heading to hill stations in large numbers over the last few weeks as curbs were eased in several states. But what worries the authorities is the gross violation of covid appropriate behaviour by the visitors.

In a video shared by news agency ANI from Himachal Pradesh's Dharmashala, a large number of people can be seen violating the covid guidelines set by the government to contain the spread of the virus. Giving two hoots to the rules, most of these visitors can be seen maintaining no social distancing, some of them even didn't care to wear a mask.



Crowding In Hill Stations is Frightening, Says Centre

“The pictures that we have seen today are frightening and we have to be very careful, very responsible and very cautious,” said Balram Bhargava, Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Bhargava also said some states are still in the midst of the second wave of the pandemic, despite daily infections declining, PTI reported. “The areas reporting a test positivity rate of over 10% have to impose/reinstate certain restrictive measures which have shown to be time tested and found to be effective because the virus is still lurking around,” he added.

Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, health ministry, warned that restrictions may be imposed again if people continue to flout Covid guidelines. “People are indulging in revenge travel with restrictions being lifted,” he said. “Once the restrictions were relaxed, people probably started thinking the virus must have become ineffective. The infection is still very much present. If people do not wear masks and not maintain physical distancing, it could nullify all the gains we have made so far in terms of Covid management.”