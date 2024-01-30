Himachal Pradesh Dry Spell To End TONIGHT With Rain And Snowfall, Says IMD; Orange Alert Issued

Starting Tuesday night, it will end the prolonged dry spell as fresh western disturbance is entering the state.

IMD on Tuesday issued an “orange alert” for various places in Himachal Pradesh. (ANI Photo)

Rain And Snowfall In Himachal Pradesh: The upper regions of the Himalayas have not experienced the kind of snowfall that is peculiar to them. The tourist resorts of Gulmarg and Pahalgam in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir had a dry run, much to the disappointment of the locals as well as the vacationers. But it seems to have changed and turned on its head as the India Metrological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an “orange alert” for various places in Himachal Pradesh.

Trending Now

The IMD has predicted the possibility of snowfall in higher mountains and rain in other parts of the state during the next 48 hours.

You may like to read

From the late night of January 30 to the morning of February 2, heavy rain and/or snowfall is likely at some places in Chamba, Kangra, Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti, Mandi, and Shimla districts, said IMD.

Starting Tuesday night, it will end the prolonged dry spell as fresh western disturbance is entering the state. Also, the weather agency has forecasted snowfall in the high-altitude areas of the state and rainfall in the plains.

“During the next five or six days right from tonight, there are possibilities of rain and snow in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh. The rain activity will start tonight. On January 31 and February 1, in the districts of Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, and Kullu, there are chances of moderate to heavy snowfall. We have issued an orange alert for these areas. There are chances of rain and thunderstorms with lighting activities in districts of Kangra, Bilaspur, and Shimla,” said Sandeep Kumar Sharma, Senior Scientist of IMD.

“After February 2, the weather activity will reduce and another western disturbance is approaching on February 3 and on February 3 and 4 there would be rain in plain areas and snowfall in higher reaches. The temperatures will remain above the normal even today but after the rain, the temperature will decrease,” said Sharma adding that an orange alert indicating the possibility of snowfall in the higher mountains region on January 31 and February 1, and a yellow alert for thunderstorms in the other parts of the state had been issued.

“The thunderstorm alert has been issued for today for Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, Shimla, Bilaspur, Mandi and Sirmaur. Further, for the districts of Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu and Kinnaur orange alerts have been issued,” he added.

During the past 24 hours, the lowest minimum temperature at Kukumseri in Lahaul-Spiti district was recorded at minus 4.9 degrees Celsius, Kalpa in Kinnaur was recorded at minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, Reckong Peo in Kinnaur recorded at 0-6 degrees Celsius, Narkanda in Shimla district recorded 0.4 degree Celsius, Manali recorded 1.1 degree Celsius, Kufri recorded 2.3 degree Celsius, Bhunter in Kullu recorded 1.9 degree Celsius, Solan recorded 2.5 degree Celsius, Una recorded 4.2 degree Celsius, Dalhousie recorded 3.7 degree Celsius, Dharamshala recorded 6.4 degree Celsius and Shimla recorded 4.2 degree Celsius minimum temperature.

(With ANI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.