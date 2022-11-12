live

LIVE | Himachal Election 2022: Fate Of 412 Candidates To Be Sealed Today; Polling on 68 Seats From 8 AM

Himachal Election LIVE: More than 55 lakh voters will vote the 68 assembly constituencies in Himachal Pradesh today. The hill state has so far seen a bipolar contest between the BJP and Congress. However, this time AAP's entry could make the contest triangular in some assembly segments.

Updated: November 12, 2022 7:30 AM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

The voting for Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 will start from 8 am and will continue till 5:30 pm.

Himachal Election 2022 LIVE: All eyes are on ballots and voting machines where the fate of candidates from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, AAP, and other parties will be sealed today, Saturday. More than 55 lakh voters in the hill state will vote for 412 candidates in 68 constituencies across the state today. There are 24 women candidates in the fray this time, against 19 in 2017 and 34 in the 2012 assembly polls. The voting is scheduled from 8 am to 5 pm across 7,884 polling stations, including 7,235 in rural areas and 646 in urban pockets of the state.  Of these, 789 are vulnerable booths and 397 critical ones. The EC has also set up its highest booth in Tashigang, Kaza in Spiti area of Lahaul Spiti district at a height of 15,256 feet that would cater to 52 voters. The ruling BJP is hoping for an encore on the back of its development agenda, while the opposition Congress is urging voters to go by the four-decade old tradition of voting out incumbents in Himachal Pradesh which goes to poll on Saturday.

HIMACHAL PRADESH ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2022 LIVE VOTING UPDATES

Live Updates

  • 7:28 AM IST

    Himachal Election LIVE: 7 key constituencies

    Seraj: A crucial constituency, Seraj will witness incumbent CM Jairam Thakur seeking re-election.

    Hamirpur: This seat has assumed greater importance as it falls under the Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency which is represented by Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

    Shimla Rural: A Congress bastion, Shimla Rural has become a battle of prestige for Congress as the late Virbhadra Singh’s son Vikramaditya Singh is contesting from here.

    Mandi: BJP’s Anil Sharma, the son of former Union Minister Sukh Ram, has been pitted against Congress’ Champa Thakur.

    Kangra: While BJP hasn’t won this seat since 1998, it is seeking to spring a surprise by fielding Pawan Kumar Kajal. The sitting MLA from Kangra from Congress.

    Haroli: Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri is contesting on a Congress ticket from this seat which he has won since 2012.

    Theog: This was the only seat won by CPI(M) in the last Assembly election.

  • 7:04 AM IST

    Himachal Election LIVE: Nearly 30,000 security personnel deployed to ensure free, fair polls

    About 30,000 security personnel including 67 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and over 11,500 state police personnel will be deployed for peaceful conduct of polling in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. Polling for 68 Assembly segments would be held in a single phase. About 50,000 government employees are on poll duty. Of the 7881 polling stations, 981 are critical and 901 have been categorised as vulnerable.

  • 7:03 AM IST


    Himachal Election 2022: Who Are the Top Contenders?

    Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, former CM Virbhadhra Singh’s son Vikramaditya Singh and former BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti will be among some prominent candidates running for elections in 68 constituencies across the state.

  • 7:02 AM IST

    Himachal Election 2022: Mock Polling Process Underway

Published Date: November 12, 2022 6:55 AM IST

Updated Date: November 12, 2022 7:30 AM IST