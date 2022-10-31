Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Banjar (pronounced Banjaar) is a town in Kullu district in the state of Himachal Pradesh, India. The tourist attractions of Tirthan valley and Jibhi are a part of the Banjar region with Banjar town being the main marketplace in Tirthan Valley. Banjar is one of the 68 constituencies in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.Also Read - Chintpurni Assembly Election 2022: Will BJP Be Able To Retain This High-Profile Seat?

The hill state of Himachal Pradesh is all set to go for polls on November 12. This time it will be a 3-front poll with all three the BJP, Congress and AAP in the fray. In the last assembly election held in 2017, the BJP won 43 seats out of 68. The AAP, BJP and Congress have released all the names for the 68 constituencies.

Banjar Constituency Seat: In 2017, BJP's Surender Shourie defeated Aditya Vikram Singh from Congress by a margin of over 3000 votes. Shourie accumulated 28007 votes while Congress's Aditya Vikram Singh could manage only 24767 votes.

The Congress has fielded Khimi Ram as their candidate against BJP’s Surender Shourie for the upcoming polls. AAP’s Neeraj Saini will represent the party from this seat.

All You Need To Know About Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022

Polling Date: November 12, 2022 (Single phase)

Counting of votes: December 8, 2022

Date before the election shall be completed: December 10, 2022

Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

