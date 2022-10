Himachal Pradesh Election: The Congress party on Saturday released the third and final list of four candidates for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls. The five seats that were announced today includes Kinnaur, Paonta Sahib, Hamirpur, Jaisinghpur and Manali. Yesterday the party released the second list of 17 candidates and a week earlier it named 46 candidates for the 68-member House. The Congress has fielded Chetram Thakur against incumbent Chief Minister Jairam Thakur from the Seraj Assembly constituency. The party has fielded former minister Thakur Singh Bharmouri from Bharmour, Jagdish Sapehia from Sulah.Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Election: BJP Names Candidates For 62 Seats; Check Full List Here

HIMACHAL PRADESH ELECTION: FULL LIST OF CONGRESS CANDIDATES AND CONSTITUENCIES

Churah – SC – Yashwant Singh Khanna Chamba – Neeraj Nayyar Dalhousie – Asha Kumari Bhattiyat – Kuldip Singh Pathania Nurpur – Ajay Mahajan Fatehpur – Bhawani Singh Pathania Jawali – Chander Kumar Jaswan-Pragpur – Surinder Singh Mankotia Jawalamukhi – Sanjay Rattan Nagrota – Raghubir Singh Bali Shahpur – Kewal Singh Pathania Dharamshala – Sudhir Sharma Palampur – Ashish Butail Baijnath – SC – Kishori Lal Lahaul & Spiti – ST – Ravi Thakur Kullu – Sunder Thakur Banjar – Khimi Ram Sundernagar – Sohan Lal Thakur Seraj – Chetram Thakur Darang – Kaul Singh Thakur Mandi – Champa ThakurBalh – SC – Prakash Chaudhary Bhoranj – SC – Suresh Kumar Sujanpur – Rajinder Singh Rana Barsar – Inder Dutt Lakhanpal Nadaun – Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu Haroli – Mukesh Agnihotri Una – Satpal Raizada Jhanduta – SC – Vivek Kumar Ghumarwin – Rajesh Dharmani Sri Naina Deviji – Ram Lal Thakur Arki – Sanjay Awasthi Doon – Ram Kumar Chaudhary Solan – SC – Dhani Ram Shandil Kasauli – SC – Vinod Sultanpuri Pachhad – SC – Dayal Pyari Nahan – Ajay Solanki Sri Renukaji – SC – Vinay Kumar Shillai – Harshwardhan Singh Chauhan Chopal – Rajneesh Kimta Theog – Kuldeep Singh Rathore Kasumpti – Anirudh Singh Shimla Rural – Vikramaditya Singh Jubbal – Kotkhai – Rohit Thakur Rampur (SC) – Nand Lal Rohru (SC) – Mohan Lal Brakta Bharmour – ST – Thakur Singh Bharmouri Indora – SC – Malender Rajan Dehra – Rajesh Sharma Sullah – Jagdish Sapehia Kangra – Surender Singh Kaku Anni – SC – Bansi Lal Kaushal Karsog – SC – Mahesh Raj Nachan – SC – Naresh Kumar Jogindernagar – Surendra Pal Thakur Dharampur – Chandrashekhar Sarkaghat – Pawan Kumar Chintpurni – SC – Sudarshan Singh Babloo Gagret -Chaitanya Sharma Kutlehar – Devender Kumar Bhutto Bilaspur – Bumber Thakur Nalagarh – Hardeep Singh Bawa Shimla – Harish Janartha Jaisinghpur-SC–Yadvinder Goma Manali– Bhuvneshwar Gaur Paonta Sahib–Kimesh Jung Kinnaur-ST–Jagat Singh Negi

Himachal Pradesh has a 68-member State Assembly, elections for which are slated for November 12. The last date for the filing of nominations is October 25 while the scrutiny of papers will be held on October 27. The last date for the withdrawal of papers will be October 29. The counting will take place on December 8.