Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Anni is a Town in Anni Tehsil in Kullu District of Himachal Pradesh State, India. It is located 76 KM towards South of the District headquarters Kullu. Anni (SC) is one of the 68 constituencies in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. This Place is on the border of the Kullu District and Shimla District.

The hill state of Himachal Pradesh is all set to go for polls on November 12. This time it will be a 3-front poll with all three the BJP, Congress and AAP in the fray. In the last assembly election held in 2017, the BJP won 43 seats out of 68. The AAP, BJP and Congress have released all the names for the 68 constituencies.

Anni Constituency Seat: Anni is an assembly constituency in Himachal Pradesh. In 2017, this constituency was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party. In 2017, Kishori Lal of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Paras Ram of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 5983 votes.

The Congress has fielded Bansi Lal Kaushal as their candidate against BJP’s Lokendra Kumar for the upcoming polls. AAP’s Inder Paul will represent the party from this seat.

All You Need To Know About Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022

Polling Date: November 12, 2022 (Single phase)

Counting of votes: December 8, 2022

Date before the election shall be completed: December 10, 2022

Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

