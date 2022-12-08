live

Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: In Bhoranj, BJP Wins By 60 Votes; Nadaun, Sujanpur, Hamirpur, Barsar Updates

Updated: December 8, 2022 5:27 PM IST

By Shrimansi Kaushik

Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: The counting of votes for 68 constituencies of Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly elections will take place across 59 locations in the state. The polling took place on November 12, 2022. The results will be announced once all the votes have been counted. The counting will begin at 8 am and will continue till 5:30 pm.

First, the postal ballots will be counted and then EVM counting will begin. The results for Boranj (SC), Sujanpur, Hamirpur, Barsar, and Nadaun will be announced here.

Congress has come back to the state by winning a significant number of seats: a total of 40 out of 68. This is a comfortable win for Congress despite BJP putting up a slew of star campaigners such as Amit Shah and PM Modi. Sukhwinder Singh of Congress is also the Chief Ministerial candidate of the state. He has won from Nadaun. In Bhoranj, BJP won by just 60 votes.

Exit polls have predicted a sweeping win for the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state. The tussle between both the major parties continues in Himachal Pradesh almost like a tradition, where no party lets the other win for the second term in continuation. The exception was in the 2007 assembly polls when INC won for a second consecutive time by a narrow margin of 586 votes.

Since 2007, Himachal’s Nadaun assembly constituency has seen the battle between two stalwarts: Indian National Congress’s Sukhwinder Singh Sukku and Bharatiya Janata Party’s Vijay Agnihotri. Both the respective candidates have been contesting against each other since 2007. In 2003, Sukhwinder Singh fought against Prabhat Chand and won by a huge margin of around 4,585 votes. In 2012, BJP won by a huge margin of 6,750 votes.

Live Updates

  • 5:21 PM IST

    Updates to this LIVE Blog have now ended. Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest news updates.

  • 5:21 PM IST

    HIMACHAL PRADESH ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS 2022: INC warms up snow-clad Himachal Pradesh, wins 40 seats out of 68. BJP grabbed 25 and 3 went to independent candidates.

  • 5:18 PM IST

    LIST OF WINNERS IN HIMACHAL PRADESH ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022:
    Nadaun: Sukhwinder Singh from INC

    Sujanpur: Rajinder Singh from INC

    Bhoranj: Anil Dhiman from BJP

    Barsar: Inder Dutt Lakhanpal from INC

    Hamirpur: Ashish Sharma Independent Candidate

  • 5:15 PM IST

    LIVE HIMACHAL PRADESH ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS 2022: Sukhwinder SIngh from INC won from Nadaun by defeating Vijay Kumar of BJP by a margin of 3363 votes. He is also the Chief Ministerial candidate of INC.

  • 4:26 PM IST

    HIMACHAL PRADESH ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS LIVE for SUJANPUR: Rajinder Singh from INC won the seat by defeating Ranjit Singh Rana of BJP by a margin of 399 votes.

  • 4:23 PM IST

    BHORANJ ELECTION RESULT LIVE: Close contest in Himachal Pradesh’s Bhoranj constituency, BJP’s Anil Dhiman leads by 68 votes. Suresh Kumar from INC stands second.

  • 3:03 PM IST

    HIMACHAL PRADESH ELECTION RESULT 2022 For BARSAR: Inder Dutt Lakhanpal from Congress wins.

  • 3:02 PM IST

    HIMACHAL PRADESH ELECTION RESULT 2022 For HAMIRPUR: Ashish Sharma from Independent wins.

  • 12:51 PM IST

    HIMACHAL PRADESH ELECTION RESULT 2022 For HAMIRPUR: Ashish Sharma from Independent leads by a good margin of 13051 votes. Congress’ Pushpinder Verma trails.

  • 12:49 PM IST

    HIMACHAL PRADESH ELECTION RESULT 2022 For BHORANJ: Dr Anil Djiman from BJP leads by a margin of 1047 votes. BJP’s Suresh Kumar trails.

