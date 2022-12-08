live

Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: In Bhoranj, BJP Wins By 60 Votes; Nadaun, Sujanpur, Hamirpur, Barsar Updates

Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: The counting of votes for 68 constituencies of Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly elections will take place across 59 locations in the state. The polling took place on November 12, 2022. The results will be announced once all the votes have been counted. The counting will begin at 8 am and will continue till 5:30 pm.

First, the postal ballots will be counted and then EVM counting will begin. The results for Boranj (SC), Sujanpur, Hamirpur, Barsar, and Nadaun will be announced here.

Congress has come back to the state by winning a significant number of seats: a total of 40 out of 68. This is a comfortable win for Congress despite BJP putting up a slew of star campaigners such as Amit Shah and PM Modi. Sukhwinder Singh of Congress is also the Chief Ministerial candidate of the state. He has won from Nadaun. In Bhoranj, BJP won by just 60 votes.

Exit polls have predicted a sweeping win for the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state. The tussle between both the major parties continues in Himachal Pradesh almost like a tradition, where no party lets the other win for the second term in continuation. The exception was in the 2007 assembly polls when INC won for a second consecutive time by a narrow margin of 586 votes.

Since 2007, Himachal’s Nadaun assembly constituency has seen the battle between two stalwarts: Indian National Congress’s Sukhwinder Singh Sukku and Bharatiya Janata Party’s Vijay Agnihotri. Both the respective candidates have been contesting against each other since 2007. In 2003, Sukhwinder Singh fought against Prabhat Chand and won by a huge margin of around 4,585 votes. In 2012, BJP won by a huge margin of 6,750 votes.

