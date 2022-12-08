Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: CM Jairam Thakur Wins From Seraj Seat

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Himachal Pradesh incumbent Chief Minister Jairam Thakur registered a massive victory. According to the latest report, Jairam Thakur won for the sixth consecutive time from his traditional assembly constituency Seraj by more than 20,000 votes.

The latest trends indicate that Congress has crossed the majority mark in Himachal Pradesh.

In Gujarat, the Saffron camp is expected to set a record by crossing the 150-mark in terms of seats. There are a total of 182 seats. The previous best is the Congress tally of 149 in 1985.