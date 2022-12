Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022 Full List Of BJP Candidates: Who Won, Who Lost

Congress has touched the majority mark, leading on 38 seats. The BJP is not far behind with a lead on 32 seats. However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is yet to open its account in the state.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022: The Bharatiya Janata Party is eyeing at a second term in Himachal Pradesh, which went to polls on November 12. However, as per the latest trends, the Congress party is leading on 38 seats in the Himachal Pradesh election results, while the saffron camp won one seat and is leading on 27 as counting continues.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party’s entry in the state gave the poll battle a new twist.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022: Full list of winners/losers from BJP

S.No Constituency Name BJP candidate Winner/Loser 1 CHURAH (SC) Hans Raj Winner 2 BHARMOUR (ST) Dr Janak Raj Winner 3 CHAMBA Neelam Nayyar Loser 4 DALHOUSIE Dhavinder Singh Winner 5 BHATTIYAT Bikran Jaryal Loser 6 NURPUR Ranveer Singh (Nikka) Winner 7 INDORA (SC) Reeta Dhiman Loser 8 FATEHPUR Rakesh Pathania Loser 9 JAWALI Sanjay Guleriya Loser 10 DEHRA Ramesh Cahnd Loser 11 JASWAN-PRAGPUR Bikram Thakur Winner 12 JAWALAMUKHI Ravinder Singh Loser 13 JAISINGHPUR (SC) Ravinder Dhiman Loser 14 SULLAH Vipin Singh Parmar Winner 15 NAGROTA Arun Kumar Mehra (Kuka) Loser 16 KANGRA Pawan Kajal Winner 17 SHAHPUR Sarveen Choudhary Loser 18 DHARAMSHALA Rakesh Chaudhary Loser 19 PALAMPUR Trilok Kapoor Loser 20 BAIJNATH (SC) Mulkhraj Premi Loser 21 LAHAUL AND SPITI (ST) Ramlal Markandey Loser 22 MANALI Govind Singh Thakur Loser 23 KULLU Narottam Singh Loser 24 BANJAR Surendra Shourie Winner 25 ANNI (SC) Lokendra Kumar Winner 26 KARSOG (SC) Deepraj Kapoor Winner 27 SUNDERNAGAR Rakesh Kumar Winner 28 NACHAN (SC) Vinod Kumar Winner 29 SERAJ Jairam Thakur Winner 30 DARANG Pooran Chand Thakur Winner 31 JOGINDERNAGAR Prakash Prem Kumar Winner 32 DHARAMPUR Rajat Thakur Loser 33 MANDI Anil Sharma Winner 34 BALH (SC) Indra Singh Gandhi Winner 35 SARKAGHAT Daleep Thakur Winner 36 BHORANJ (SC) Dr Anil Dhiman Loser 37 SUJANPUR Capt Ranjeet Singh Loser 38 HAMIRPUR Narendra Thakur Loser 39 BARSAR Maya Sharma Loser 40 NADAUN Vijay Kumar Loser 41 CHINTPURNI (SC) Balbir Singh Chaudhary Loser 42 GAGRET Rajesh Thakur Loser 43 HAROLI Ram Kumar Loser 44 UNA Satpal Singh Satti Winner 45 KUTLEHAR Virendra Kanwar Loser 46 JHANDUTA (SC) JR Katwal Winner 47 GHUMARWIN Rajinder Garg Loser 48 BILASPUR Trilok Jamwal Winner 49 SRI NAINA DEVIJI Randhir Sharma Winner 50 ARKI Govind Ram Sharma Loser 51 NALAGARH Lakhwinder Rana Loser 52 DOON Sardar Paramjeet Singh Pammi Loser 53 SOLAN (SC) Dr Rajesh Kashyap Loser 54 KASAULI (SC) Rajiv Saizal Loser 55 PACHHAD (SC) Reena Kashyap Winner 56 NAHAN Rajeev Bindal Loser 57 SRI RENUKAJI (SC) Narain Singh Loser 58 PAONTA SAHIB Sukhram Chaudhary Winner 59 SHILLAI Baldev Tomar Loser 60 CHOPAL Balbir Verma Winner 61 THEOG Ajay Shyam Loser 62 KASUMPTI Suresh Bhardwaj Loser 63 SHIMLA Sanjay Sood Loser 64 SHIMLA RURAL Ravi Mehta Loser 65 JUBBAL-KOTKHAI Chetan Bragta Loser 66 RAMPUR (SC) Kaul Singh Loser 67 ROHRU (SC) Shashi Bala Loser 68 KINNAUR (ST) Surat Negi Loser