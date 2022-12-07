Himachal Election Result 2022 Live Streaming: How And Where To Watch Constituency Wise Counting Of Votes

The counting of votes will begin at 8am tomorrow and will continue till 5:30pm. Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest updates on Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022.

Himachal Election 2022: The counting of votes for Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 will start from 8 am and will continue till 5:30 pm.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Voters have cast their votes and soon the decision of the public will be revealed. The voting for Himachal Pradesh’s legislative assembly elections were held on November 12, 2022 and results will be announced tomorrow, i.e. Thursday, December 07, 2022. All the major parties led a spirited campaign in the state with each party launching their star campaigners to lure voters.

The counting of votes will begin at 8am tomorrow and will continue till 5:30pm. Elections for all 68 assembly seats were held in Himachal Pradesh on November 12 with a 74 per cent voter turnout. The initial trends will begin to appear after a few hours of counting.

In order to keep track of live counting, you can follow these links to view the trends.

HOW AND WHERE TO WATCH LIVE COUNTING OF VOTES FOR HP ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS:

The Election Commission will begin to send in constituency wise, party wise and candidate wise results of each of the constituencies on the following website: https://results.eci.gov.in/

WATCH THE ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022 RESULTS LIVE COVERAGE HERE:

The results of the assembly elections will be covered live on Zee News and a number of other channels.

You can watch ZEE News live online at https://zeenews.india.com/hindi/live-tv.

On your android phones and laptops, you can access the English and Hindi live updates on india.com and india.com/hindi-news respectively.

A STEP-BY-BY GUIDE ON HOW TO SEE RESULTS ON ECI’S VOTER HELPLINE APP

Step 1: Install the ECI’s Voter Helpline App

Step 2: Open the App and select ‘Results’ option. n the homepage, click on the link which says ‘General elections to assembly constituency March-2022′

Step 3: A new window will now open on the screen, now select ‘General elections to assembly constituency December-2022′ .

Step 4: Results of assembly elections in the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh will display there.