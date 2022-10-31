Himachal Pradesh Election: Kullu is a municipal council town that serves as the administrative headquarters of the Kullu district of the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh. It is located on the banks of the Beas River in the Kullu Valley about 10 kilometres (6.2 mi) north of the airport at Bhuntar, Kullu. Kullu is an assembly constituency in Himachal Pradesh. In 2017, this constituency was won by the Indian National Congress. Kullu Assembly Constituency falls under the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency.Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Election: BJP's Surender Shourie Aims to Retain Banjar Seat

The hill state of Himachal Pradesh is all set to go for polls on November 12. This time it will be a 3-front poll with all three the BJP, Congress and AAP in the fray. In the last assembly election held in 2017, the BJP won 43 seats out of 68. The AAP, BJP and Congress have released all the names for the 68 constituencies.

Kullu Constituency Seat: In 2017, Sunder Singh Thakur of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Maheshwar Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 1538 votes. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ram Swaroop Sharma won from Mandi Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 405459 votes by defeating Aashray Sharma of the Indian National Congress.

BJP has fielded Narotam Singh as their candidate from Kullu against Sunder Singh Thakur from Congress. The BJP dropped Maheshwar Singh, former state BJP president, from the Kullu Sadar seat to boost their chances in the upcoming assembly polls. AAP’s Sher Singh Shera Negi will represent the party from this seat.

All You Need To Know About Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022

Polling Date: November 12, 2022 (Single phase)

Counting of votes: December 8, 2022

Date before the election shall be completed: December 10, 2022

Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.