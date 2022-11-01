Shimla: As elections approach, candidates jumping ship is no more a new thing in India. And it has already began in Himachal Pradesh that is scheduled to go for polling in a single phase on November 12, 2022. The counting of votes will be completed on December 8, 2022.Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Rampur (SC) Might Spring A Surprise

Speaking about Nalagarh constituency specifically, in 2017, this constituency was won by the Indian National Congress. Lakhvinder Singh Rana, who was then a Congress leader defeated BJP's KL Thakur with a margin of 1242 votes. Lakhvinder Singh Rana has already jumped ship from Congress to BJP and now, Congress has fielded Hardeep Singh Bawa against Lakhvinder Singh Rana and AAP has also joined the fray by fielding Dharampal Chauhan.

DOUBLE BLOW FOR CONGRESS

It's not just Lakhvinder Singh Rana who jumped ship from Congress. AAP's candidate Dharampal Chauhan served as the Congress state secretary before he joined the Arvind Kejriwal-led party earlier this year.

The assembly constituency of Nalagarh falls under the Shimla Lok Sabha constituency. In the Lok Sabha elections 2019 , BJP candidate Suresh Kumar Kashyap won from Shimla Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 327515 votes by defeating Dhani Ram Shandil of the Congress party.