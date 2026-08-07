EngilshHindi

Himachal Pradesh faces devastating rains: 145 roads closed; next 48 hours crucial

Heavy monsoon rains have thrown normal life out of gear in Himachal Pradesh, leaving 145 roads and 224 power transformers out of order.

Written by: Nivedita Dash Edited by: Nivedita Dash
Updated: August 7, 2026, 12:51 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh faces devastating rains: 145 roads closed, 224 transformers down; next 48 hours crucial
Himachal Pradesh faces devastating rains: 145 roads closed, 224 transformers down; next 48 hours crucial (File)

The monsoon’s fury continues unabated in Himachal Pradesh. Torrential rains over the past 24 hours have wreaked havoc across the state. According to the Shimla Meteorological Center, Dharamshala recorded the highest rainfall of 79 mm, followed by Jogindernagar with 76 mm, Mandi with 63.4 mm, and the capital Shimla with 54.6 mm. The rain has completely disrupted normal life across the state.

145 roads closed for traffic

As of 10 am on August 7, 145 roads across the state were blocked for traffic. Mandi district has the most affected roads, with 66, followed by Kullu with 31 and Sirmaur with 28. The rain and landslides have severely affected infrastructure. 224 power transformers are out of order across the state, including 182 in Mandi district alone. Furthermore, 14 drinking water supply schemes have been disrupted, leading to water shortages in many areas.

Read more: Himachal Rains: 47 Roads Closed For Traffic; MeT Warns Of Flash Floods In 3 Districts - Check Full Forecast

Heavy rain expected

The forecast issued by the Meteorological Center, Shimla, warns that there is no hope of relief for the next few days. Orange and yellow alerts for “heavy to very heavy rainfall” have been issued for various parts of the state on August 10 and 11. The administration has advised local residents and tourists to stay away from rivers and streams and avoid unnecessary travel.

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

About the Author

Nivedita Dash

Nivedita Dash

Nivedita Dash is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where she leads a dynamic editorial team and oversees the platform’s daily news operations. With over 15 years of experience in Digital and Pr ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.