Himachal Pradesh faces devastating rains: 145 roads closed; next 48 hours crucial

Heavy monsoon rains have thrown normal life out of gear in Himachal Pradesh, leaving 145 roads and 224 power transformers out of order.

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Himachal Pradesh faces devastating rains: 145 roads closed, 224 transformers down; next 48 hours crucial (File)

The monsoon’s fury continues unabated in Himachal Pradesh. Torrential rains over the past 24 hours have wreaked havoc across the state. According to the Shimla Meteorological Center, Dharamshala recorded the highest rainfall of 79 mm, followed by Jogindernagar with 76 mm, Mandi with 63.4 mm, and the capital Shimla with 54.6 mm. The rain has completely disrupted normal life across the state.

145 roads closed for traffic

As of 10 am on August 7, 145 roads across the state were blocked for traffic. Mandi district has the most affected roads, with 66, followed by Kullu with 31 and Sirmaur with 28. The rain and landslides have severely affected infrastructure. 224 power transformers are out of order across the state, including 182 in Mandi district alone. Furthermore, 14 drinking water supply schemes have been disrupted, leading to water shortages in many areas.

Heavy rain expected

The forecast issued by the Meteorological Center, Shimla, warns that there is no hope of relief for the next few days. Orange and yellow alerts for “heavy to very heavy rainfall” have been issued for various parts of the state on August 10 and 11. The administration has advised local residents and tourists to stay away from rivers and streams and avoid unnecessary travel.