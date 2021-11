Shimla: A four-storey building collapsed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district on Tuesday, a state disaster management official said.Also Read - Fire Breaks Out in Commercial Building Near Karkardooma Metro Station in Delhi

Solan District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) informed that the old four-storey building collapsed around 1: 35 pm at Microtech Compay Sector-2 in the Parwanoo area of Kasauli Sub-Division, he added. Also Read - Mumbai Witnesses Record Rise in Corona Cases, 15 Buildings Sealed as Authorities Increase Covid Testing

A fire brigade team rushed to the spot, he said, adding that further details are awaited. Also Read - Fire Breaks Out in Hansa Heritage Building in Mumbai's Kandivali, Woman Among 2 Dead