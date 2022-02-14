Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Monday decided to grant revised pension/family pension to about 1.73 lakh pensioners/family pensioners from February 1, 2022. Now minimum pension/family pension would be hiked from Rs 3500 per month to Rs 9000 from January 1, 2016, the state government said.Also Read - From Leh to Kerala, Here Are 8 Exotic And Less Crowded Places to Travel This Valentine’s Day

The state cabinet has also given its nod to increase limit of gratuity from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh from January 1, 2016 which would also be applicable for NPS employees, it said.

More details will be added soon.