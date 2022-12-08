Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022: List of Winning Candidates So Far

Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022: Celebrations started across the state as the BJP nears a record-breaking victory in Gujarat Assembly polls.

As per the updates from the ECI, the BJP, which is far ahead of the Congress and the AAP in Gujarat, is also ahead on the Morbi seat where 135 people died in a tragic bridge collapse.

The BJP registered its first win in the Dahod constituency where Kanaiyalal Bachubhai Kishori won with a margin of nearly 30,000 votes.

As counting is underway, take a look at the list of winning candidates sofar from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh

Gujarat:

Bhupendrabhai Patel (BJP): Ghatlodia

Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel won from the Ghatlodia constituency against Congress’ Ameeben Yagnik and AAP’s Vijay Patel. Patel had won his maiden seat by a margin of 1,17,000 votes in 2017. In a latest development, the BJP said that Bhupendrabhai would continue as Gujarat CM and the oath-taking ceremony will be held on December 12.

Hardik Patel (BJP): Viramgam

As per the ECI trends, Hardik Patel is currently leading against sitting Congress MLA Lakhabhai Bharwad and AAP’s Amarsinh Anadaji Thakor. Main face of the Patidar agitation, Hardik Patel was credited with denting the BJP’s seat count in 2017, Hardik Patel is contesting his maiden Assembly election on a BJP ticket from native Viramgam. He had defeated BJP’s Tejashree Patel in 2017 by a margin of over 6,500 votes.

Alpesh Thakor (BJP): Gandhinagar South

One of the faces of the anti-BJP stir in Gujarat during the 2017 polls, Alpesh Thakor joined the BJP in 2019 and is contesting from Gandhinagar South. Thakur had won on the Congress ticket in 2017 but lost his Radhanpur seat in the subsequent bypoll in 2019.

Rivaba Jadeja (BJP): Jamnagar North

Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba Jadeja won from Jamnagar North against Karsanbhai Karmur of the AAP and Congress’ Bipendrasinh Chatursinh Jadeja. The BJP gave her the ticket after dropping sitting MLA Dharmendrasinh Jadeja.

Kantibhai Amrutiya (BJP): Morbi

Known as Kanabhai, Kantibhai Amrutiya is a five-time former BJP MLA who was almost forgotten in political circles. Amrutiya had won from the Morbi seat in 1995, 1998, 2002, 2007 and 2012. In 2017 Assembly election, he lost to Congress candidate Brijesh Merja, who later joined the BJP and won by-election from Morbi to again enter the Assembly.

Himachal Pradesh

Jairam Thakur (BJP): Seraj

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur won from Seraj constituency in Mandi. Jairam Thakur is contesting from the same seat this time. Thakur had faced the tough task of ensuring a consecutive win for the BJP in a state known to never repeat a government. Jairam Thakur won from this seat by beating AAP’s Gita Nand and Congress candidate Chet Ram.

Vikramaditya Singh (Congress): Shimla Rural

Vikramaditya Singh won from this seat by beating BJP’s Ravi Kumar Mehta and AAP’s Prem Kumar. Son of former chief minister and senior Congress leader Virbhadra Singh, Vikramaditya Singh is contesting his second election from Shimla Rural. Singh entered active politics in 2013 and went on to become the state youth Congress president.

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu (Congress): Nadaun

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, former Himachal Pradesh Congress president, has not ruled himself out as CM contender if the Congress comes to power. Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu had defeated his opponent Vijay Agnihotri in 2017, but was facing a tough election this time not only from the BJP but also from BJP rebels and Independents.