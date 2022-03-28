Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government was issued a notice by the Himachal Pradesh High Court on Monday on a plea questioning the policy exempting ministers and legislators from paying their own income tax, burdening the exchequer.Also Read - IMD Warns of Heatwave in THESE Districts of Himachal Pradesh. Full Weather Update Here

A division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed this order on the petition of Yash Pal Rana and others.

The petitioners, Yash Pal Rana and others, said they are aggrieved by virtue of different provisions of the HP Legislative Assembly (Allowances and Pensions of Members) Act of 1971, whereby the members of the Assembly and the ministers are exempted from paying the income tax on the income earned by them along with allowances and perquisites.

The petitioners also said that under the provisions of the Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Himachal Pradesh) Act of 2000, the ministers are exempted from paying the income tax on the income they earned in the form of salaries and allowances.

The petitioners demanded the state government may be restrained from paying their income tax.