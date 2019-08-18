New Delhi: Incessant rains and landslides triggered by the downpour have thrown life out of gear leaving hundreds of people stranded in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. The rainfall has caused immense damage to road links, closing of hydropower projects and release excess water from a dam, officials said.

Traffic on Chandigarh-Manali Highway between Manali and Kullu was partially blocked as the road was damaged. Movement of heavy vehicles was stopped, while light vehicles were still plying. Moreover, National Highway 5 was blocked due to landslide and torrential rains in Ribba, Kinnaur.

A total of 68 roads across the state were damaged and the maximum 47 blockades were in Chamba district, a government spokesperson told news agency IANS. The Mandi-Jogindernagar highway was closed for traffic.

In Chamba district, two people, including a 70-year-old person, were reported missing in landslide in Lona gram panchayat in Chamba district. Boulders smashed their house, police said.

Moreover, in Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district, eight families and their livestock were evacuated from their houses owing to flooding in the area.

Excess water was released from Pandoh diversion dam as a precautionary measure toward Pong dam, authorities said. The outflow from the dam was one lakh cusecs.

Although the inflow of water into state’s Pong and Bhakra dam increased dramatically due to heavy rainfall, the authorities said there was no need for worry as the reservoirs still have the surplus capacity to withhold additional water.

The entire Kangra and Chamba district has been experiencing intense rainfall for two days. According to the Met department, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at some places in the state till Monday.