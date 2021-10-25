New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur on Monday banned trekking and mountaineering activities on all treks in the district. The decision comes on the day when three trekkers died following heavy snowfall in the district.Also Read - Govinda's Gift to His Wife Sunita Beats All The Karwa Chauth Gifts Out There: A Swanky BMW - no Kidding!

As many as three trekkers out of a group of 13, died on Monday following heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district, informed Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). The deceased have been identified as Rajendra Pathak, Ashok Bhalerao and Deepak Rao. The dead are lying somewhere at around 15000 feet said ITBP. Also Read - IPL 2022 New Teams Captaincy Options? David Warner to KL Rahul; Team Ahmedabad, Lucknow Franchises Can Eye These Stars

Himachal Pradesh: Kinnaur district administration bans trekking and mountaineering activities on all treks in the district https://t.co/zD4bfG2eMK — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2021

Also Read - Serum Institute of India Seeks Regular Marketing Authorisation From DCGI For Covishield

The trekkers started their trekking from Rohru to Burua village in Kinnaur district on October 17 and were stranded at area Burua Kanda top due to snowfall in the region.

“Three trekkers are dead while 10 of them have been rescued. The dead are lying somewhere at around 15000 feet. ITBP team is reaching to the spot today to search the bodies,” said ITBP.