Kullu Dussehra Festival To Begin From 24 October, 20 Countries Participating This Year

The International Kullu Dussehra Festival dates back to the 17th century.

Artists dressed in traditional attires pose for a picture during the Kullu Dussehra festival celebrations, in Kullu (2022). (ANI Photo)

Kullu Dussehra Festival: Himachal Pradesh Chief Parliamentary Secretary (Tourism) and the chairman of the International Kullu Dussehra Festival Organizing Committee Sunder Singh Thakur said on Tuesday that the International Kullu Dussehra Festival will be organized from October 24 to 30 at Kullu. The International Kullu Dussehra Festival dates back to the 17th century. Thakur said that the celebrations will commence with the famous Raghunathji’s Rath Yatra and more than 300 local deities will participate in the mega event adding that major highlights of the festival will be holding the International Carnival on October 25 and Kullu Carnival on October 30.

Teaser Launched, Booklet Released

A teaser was launched and a booklet was released by Thakur on the occasion to provide a sneak peek into the grand celebration dedicated to the 9th Edition of India International Dance and Music Festival and International Kullu Dussehra Festival-2023 jointly organized by the Himachal Pradesh Government and Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) in New Delhi.

20 Countries Participating This Year

He said that the International Cultural Festival is a major attraction of the International Kullu Dussehra Festival adding that cultural troupes from about 20 countries, including Russia, Israel, Romania, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Vietnam, Thailand, Taiwan, Panama, Iran, Maldives, Malaysia, Kenya, South Sudan, Zambia, Ghana, and Ethiopia are participating this year.

Himachal Government Working To Make Festival A Global Event

The Himachal government is making efforts to make the festival a global event and has undertaken restoration works on a war footing after the natural calamity struck the state. Thakur said that travel time from Chandigarh to Kullu has been reduced from six hours to four hours. He added that 13 out of 15 tunnels had been opened and that flights from Amritsar, Chandigarh, and Delhi to Kullu were operating to facilitate tourists.

Anu Ranjan, deputy director general of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) provided details about the support being provided by the council and cultural troupes performing in the festival.

About Kullu Dussehra

Kullu Dussehra is the renowned International Mega Dussehra festival observed in the month of October in Himachal Pradesh wherein more than 4-5 lakh (400,000-500,000) people visit the fair from all across the Globe. It is celebrated in the Dhalpur maidan in the Kullu valley. Dussehra at Kullu commences on the 10th day of the rising moon, i.e. on “Vijay Dashmi” itself and continues for seven days. Its history dates back to the 17th century when local King Jagat Singh installed an idol of Raghunath on his throne as a mark of penance. After this, god Raghunath was declared as the ruling deity of the Valley. The State government has accorded the status of an International festival to the Kullu Dussehra, which attracts tourists in large numbers.

