New Delhi: A landslide occurred on the National Highway-5 in Jabli village of Solan in Himachal Pradesh on Friday after heavy rainfall in the area.

Several vehicles were stranded due to the recent landslides. Life came to a standstill in several districts of Himachal Pradesh on July 30 after the floodwaters inundated the regions following a downpour.

Meanwhile, news agency ANI tweeted a video of the landslide that occurred in Solan district on Friday.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was reopened for vehicular traffic after a day-long blockade in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district due to landslides, stated officials. The highway was resumed for traffic after the debris from the landslides were cleared at several places in Ramban and Udhampur district.

After the clearance, more than 200 stranded vehicles were able to get back to their respective destinations towards Jammu and Srinagar.

The intermittent rains in the region also triggered landslides at Panthiyal, Battery Chesma and More Passi near Balli Nallah along the National Highway in the district. These landslides also disrupted the vehicular movement by blocking the road.

Notably, the Amarnath Yatra was suspended on Wednesday till August 4 in view of the inclement weather conditions predicted by the Weather Department. “In view of inclement weather conditions, shooting of stones and landslides particularly in Jammu region, the yatra will remain suspended till August 4, 2019,” said Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) spokesperson on July 31.

Currently, no fresh batch of pilgrims proceeded from Jammu towards Kashmir for the yatra, added the officials. Besides, the tracks between Baltal and Pahalgam are already slippery as a result of the recent downpour in the region, noted the SASB spokesperson.