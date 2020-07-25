Himachal Pradesh Lockdown: Amid a spike in Coronavirus cases, the Himachal Pradesh government on Friday announced a lockdown for two days in Nahan and Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN). The lockdown in Nahan will be remain in force from July 24 midnight to 6 am on July 27, while in BBN from July 25 midnight to 6 am on July 28. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Writes 'Help me God' in Latest Tweet, Tells Fans That Their Love is His Strength

In a video statement, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur stated that the lockdown for two days would remain in force in Nahan in Sirmaur district and industrial town BBN in Solan district to check the spread of coronavirus. Also Read - No Complete Lockdown in Kerala: Curbs Are Not Helping But Why Are States Imposing Restrictions?

An increasing number of COVID-19 cases has been found recently at Gobindgarh locality in Nahan after a large number of people attended a wedding there and in BBN due to several migrant industrial labourers there. Also Read - Chardham Yatra: COVID Negative Test Report Mandatory For People of Other States

The chief minister said a campaign for finding active case would be launched during the lockdown.

As of Friday, the state reported a total of 109 Coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the state to 1,834. Among the total cases, 671 are active case and the rest have recovered.