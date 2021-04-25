Shimla: In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, Himachal Pradesh government has decided to impose ‘corona curfew’ in 4 districts of the state namely Kangra, Una, Solan, and Sirmour. The curfew will come into effect from midnight of April 27 and will remain in force till May 10. The timings of the curfew will be 10 pm to 5 am. The decision came after a high-level meeting held under the chairmanship of CM Jai Ram Thakur amid a raging pandemic. Also Read - Woman Slaps Revenue Officer's Aide For Allegedly Harassing Her in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur

Himachal Pradesh govt to provide free COVID vaccine

The Himachal Pradesh government had on Thursday said it will provide COVID vaccine free of cost to people between 18 and 44 years from May 1. Following a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Bhardwaj told reporters that the decision was made keeping in mind the welfare of the general public although it would be a huge burden on the exchequer. The free vaccine will be provided in government health institutions, he added.

COVID Cases in Himachal

Twenty-four more people died from coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday as 2,073 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state’s infection tally to 86,138, an official said. So far, the infection has claimed 1,291 lives in the state, Special Health Secretary Nipun Jindal said.

Kangra reported the maximum eight deaths on Saturday, followed by five in Hamirpur, three in Mandi, two each in Shimla, Solan and Chamba and one each in Sirmaur and Una, Jindal said, citing the official data updated till 7 pm.

He said the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 13,411.

As many as 877 coronavirus patients recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 71,396, he said.

(With agency inputs)