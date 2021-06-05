Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday extended the statewide ‘Corona curfew’ till 6 AM of June 14 amid the ongoing pandemic. A decision in this regard came after a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Extends Partial Corona Curfew Till May 31 | Check What Services Allowed

LIST OF RESTRICTIONS:

All shops and other establishments can stay open from Monday to Friday for five hours from 9 am to 2 pm. Milk, bread, medicine shops will remain open as usual during Saturdays and Sundays as well.

Government offices would also function with 30 per cent attendance, except stand-alone offices with a strength of up to four employees will remain open with full strength.

All the educational institutions in the state will remain closed.

Similarly, public transport will also remain suspended till further orders.

The Cabinet decided that telephonic consultation be ensured for Covid-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery. It was decided that the government would explore options for procurement of more vaccines directly from the makers.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet also decided to cancel the Class XII examinations of the state school board in accordance with the Centre’s decision. The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education would devise a formula for calculating the awards keeping in view the formula being devised by the CBSE and will declare the results accordingly. It was also decided that in case the students are not satisfied with the results they would be allowed to appear in a special examination to be conducted once the situation becomes conducive.

The state has 9,787 active Coronavirus cases.