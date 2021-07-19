New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Monday said that the government cannot stop the tourists from entering the state. He, however, added that there should be regulation at crowded places in the state. Talking to the reporters, CM Thakur said, “You can’t stop tourists from entering the state. Tourism industry has been the worst affected (in aftermath of COVID), hence it’s not right to stop these activities. What can be done and is being done is regulation at crowded places.”Also Read - Earthquake of 3.6 Magnitude Strikes Shimla, No Damage Reported So Far

What Central Government Said Earlier:

Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog said that visuals from tourist spots of people mingling without adhering to COVID protocols are a “serious cause of concern”, and asserted that lowering of guard cannot be accepted at present. Also Read - Govt Warns Covid Violators, Says Don't Talk About Third Wave Like Weather Update, Understand The Seriousness

“We cannot lower our guard. A new risk is being seen at markets and tourist spots where a gathering of crowds being seen, social distancing and mask protocol is not being followed. This is a serious cause of concern. Visuals from tourist spots of people mingling without Covid protocols are a serious cause of concern,” Dr Paul had said Also Read - Himachal Pradesh: Kullu to Suspend All Adventure Sports Till September 15; Issues Yellow Alert

Follow Covid Rules: CM Urges Visitors

After concerns raised by the Centre over tourists flouting coronavirus SOPs at tourist sites, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Saturday said the state government wants tourists to visit Himachal Pradesh but they must follow COVID-19 protocols.

“Recently, a number of tourists towns including Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala saw high tourist inflow. We have ordered districts to deploy police force to regulate and monitor traffic and warn people against venturing into rivers etc during rains,” Thakur told ANI.

“At places where tourists are in large numbers, enforcement of COVID protocols is being done. We have also asked hotel associations to implement SOPs for the functioning of hotels. We want tourists to visit our state but they must follow COVID protocols,” he said.