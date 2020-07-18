New Delhi: Authorities on Saturday imposed a curfew in Himachal Pradesh’s Nahan town till 7 am on July 21 after 11 members of a family tested positive for coronavirus. Also Read - HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 Declared: Who Are the Toppers This Year? Check Pass Percentage, Other Details Here

After contact tracing and testing, 10 members from her family also returned positive results. All of them had attended a wedding on July 5. Authorities fear the number of corona positive cases will rise as primary contact tracing was still on. The family lives in Govindgarh locality in the town.

Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner R.K. Pruthi imposed the curfew in the town, the first such case in the hill state, after a pregnant woman tested corona positive during a routine test at Dr Y.S. Parmar Medical College in Nahan on July 15.

As per the order, the movement of town residents has been restricted but government offices and banks are permitted to open, though they have to observe social distancing and other health protocols.