Shimla: In an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday extended the coronavirus-induced curfew in the state till May 26. The move to extend the corona curfew was taken in a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday.

Giving further details, state Parliamentary Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said the three-hour daily relaxation in the curfew would be provided for opening essential commodity shops. However, he added that hardware shops would also open on Tuesday and Friday.

Issuing the order, Bhardwaj urged the public to either postpone the weddings or hold them in a simple way at their homes with not more than 20 people.

Here’s a copy of the order:

The development comes as the COVID-19 death toll in Himachal Pradesh rose to 2,185 on Friday with 67 more fatalities, the highest single-day rise so far, while 3,044 new cases pushed the infection tally to 1,53,717. The highest 32 deaths were recorded in the Kangra district.

However, the number of active cases in the state stands at 39,623 and the overall recoveries increased to 1,11,878 after 3,362 more people recovered from the infection.