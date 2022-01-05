Himachal Pradesh Lockdown News Today: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus, the Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday took preventive measures and imposed night curfew in the state from 10 PM to 5 AM to check the spread of COVID-19. Giving further details, the state government said that the indoor sports complexes and cinema halls will be shut in the state and only 50 per cent attendance will be allowed at gatherings in marriage and banquet halls. The decision to impose fresh curbs were taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.Also Read - Covid-19: India Records First Omicron Death in Rajasthan's Udaipur, Confirms Health Ministry

"It has been decided to impose night curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM across the state besides closing indoor sports complexes, cinema halls, multiplexes, stadiums, swimming pools, gyms and langars," the order from the state said.

In the order, the state government said that the only 50 per cent attendance will be allowed at indoor gatherings including those at marriage and banquet halls.

The move from the state government was taken as Himachal Pradesh has recently been witnessing an uptick in COVID-19 cases. The state on Wednesday recorded 374 cases, 260 cases on Tuesday, 137 on Monday and 76 on Sunday.

On Wednesday, the state recorded the biggest single-day jump in cases in several weeks. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 1,216 from 859 on Tuesday, the official said.

Fifteen more patients recovered from the viral disease. With this, the total number of recoveries in Himachal Pradesh stands at 2,24,678.