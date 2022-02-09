Shimla: Owning to the dip in the Covid cases, the Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to night curfew in the state. To recall, the authorities had earlier imposed the night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am in the state to contain the spread of the virus. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday chaired a cabinet meeting where the decision was taken.Also Read - World Records 500,000 COVID Deaths Since Omicron, WHO Says 'Beyond Tragic'

An official on Wednesday notified that all social, religious, cultural, political and other congregations, including marriages and funerals, will be permitted with 50% of the capacity of both the indoor the and outdoor areas. However, it is important to note that restrictions remain in place on gatherings. The government had earlier also decided to restore six-day work week for employees.

List of guidelines