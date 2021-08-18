Himachal Pradesh Lockdown News Today: As the coronavirus cases went down in the state, the Himachal government on Wednesday relaxed restrictions and allowed the good carriers to commute for medical purposes. The state government also allowed the people to commute on weekends for medical purposes as well.Also Read - Which COVID-19 Variant is Deadlier- Delta or Delta Plus? Everything You Need to Know

Issuing fresh guidelines, the state government said that children below 18 years of age accompanied by parents with vaccination certificates (double doses) or negative RT-PCR reports are also excluded from restrictions.

Earlier in the day, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the state is fully geared to tackle a third wave of Covid and he urged people to participate in the vaccination drive against the disease. The chief minister said the state is in a good position to handle any emergency situation.

“The state government has launched the vaccination campaign at a large scale, and Himachal Pradesh is among the leading states in this campaign,” he said.

Earlier, the state government had issued guidelines for the “phase-wise” reopening of coronavirus-induced restrictions in the state and allowed economic activities to resume their services from June 23.

Copy of the unlock notification:

Full list of guidelines: