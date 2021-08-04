Shimla: The Jai Ram Thakur-led Himachal Pradesh government is mulling to bring back Covid curbs, particularly for visitors. The state has been witnessing a spike in the Covid-19 infections over the past week, prompting chief minister Jai Ram Thakur to take some stern actions. According to the latest update, the state has reintroduced mandatory RT-PCR reports for tourists visiting the state with immediate effect.Also Read - No Vaccination at Civic, Govt Centres in Mumbai Today Due to Shortage of Doses: BMC

In the fresh advisory issued by the Disaster Management Cell of the government, it has been recommended that an RT-PCR negative report not older than 72 hours should be carried by those visiting for tourism purpose. Those carrying Covid vaccine certificates, one or both jabs will be allowed to enter the state.

Earlier, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while interacting with the media said that in view of the spike in Covid cases, some more strict restrictions are likely to be put in place after the cabinet meeting on August 9. "The increase in the number of Covid-19 cases has again raised concerns. In view of the situation, it has been decided to re-impose restrictions," the chief minister said.

“If a visitot has got both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine, the RT-PCR report will not be required. The person can enter after showing his vaccination certificate,” he said, adding that people should stay alert and follow Covid-19 norms strictly.