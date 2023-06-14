Home

News

India

Himachal Pradesh Shocker: Man Chopped To Pieces Over Interfaith Affair With Minor Girl

Himachal Pradesh Shocker: Man Chopped To Pieces Over Interfaith Affair With Minor Girl

Manohar, 28, was allegedly murdered and chopped into pieces by his alleged lover's family and dumped into a nallah.

Manohar, 28, was allegedly murdered and chopped into pieces by his alleged lover's family and dumped into a nallah. (Photo: Representational/ Pixabay)

Shimla: In a shocking incident, a man in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh was allegedly murdered and his body chopped into pieces over an alleged affair with a minor girl who belongs to a different faith.

According to an India Today report, the victim, identified as Manohar, was reported missing on June 6 (Tuesday), following which a missing report was filed by the police on June 8.

You may like to read

On June 9 (Friday), Manohar’s body was recovered from a nallah in Bandal panchayat of Salooni in Chamba district, police said, according to a PTI report, adding that the victim’s body had been chopped into pieces.

A senior police official said that three people, including a husband-wife duo, have been arrested for the murder. He said the accused identified as Shabir, Musafir Hussain and his wife, PTI reported.

Giving details, Superintendent of Police, Chamba Abhishek Yadav, told PTI that Manohar was reportedly having an affair with the niece of the accused couple, Musafir Hussain and his wife, which resulted in tensions between the two families and led to a scuffle.

The girl, according to the police, is a minor, and the family was furious when they found out about her being in a relationship with 28-year-old Manohar, who belonged to a different religion.

SP Yadav said the girl has been detained by the police for questioning and a case of murder has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), adding that further investigation into the case is ongoing.

Following the incident, tension gripped the area even as several right-wing outfits, including the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad, among others, have threatened to organize protests as they demanded strict punishment for the Manohar’s killers while local BJP leaders have called for a CBI probe into the incident.

Hans Raj, a BJP MLA from Chamba district’s Churah constituency, has demanded for a CBI into the brutal killing and stringent punishment for the accused.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Chamba Apoorv Devgan met with leaders of various sections of the society and appealed people to maintain peace while assuring that justice for the guilty will be delivered swiftly, the PTI report said.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.