Manali-Leh Highway, Atal Tunnel Blocked Due To Heavy Spells Of Snow; Power Outage In Several Places

Manali: In the past few days, spells of heavy snowfall has disrupted the way of life for people in the Himalayan region. In the higher reaches of Himalayas once again, snowfall has led to blockage of

Manali: In the past few days, spells of heavy snowfall has disrupted the way of life for people in the Himalayan region. In the higher reaches of Himalayas once again, snowfall has led to blockage of around 176 roads, including four national highways on Friday. The Manali-Leh highway was closed after heavy snowfall at Atal Tunnel, Rohtang, while the Darcha-Shinku La and Udaipur-Killar roads were also blocked, according to report by Hindustan Times.

According to State Disaster Management Authority about 137 roads were closed for traffic in Lahaul-Spiti district and 26 in Kinnaur district.

Police advisory also has been issued for people to refrain from travelling to higher reaches of the state like Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti due to overnight snowfall. As reported by HT, Manali deputy superintendent of police Hem Chand Verma said there was around 3-ft snow at the north and south portals of Atal Tunnel, while Solang Valley and Kothi barrier got more than a foot of snow. Verma said vehicles would be allowed till Nehru Kund beyond Manali and the road till Palchan is open for four-wheel drive.

Snowfall not only dirupted the roadways, but has also caused power outage in remote areas. Several transformers were out of order in Kullu, Kinnaur and other places while others required immediate repair.

The tourist resort of Manali was the wettest place in the state as it got 38mm of rainfall Dalhousie, Kufri and Manali recorded a minimum temperature of 1.6ºC, 2.2ºC and 2.6ºC, respectively. State capital Shimla recorded a low of 5.6ºC.

