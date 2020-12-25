Shimla: In yet another incident of winter fire coming to light from Himachal Pradesh, nearly dozen houses were gutted in flames at Bagi village in Rohru subdivision of Shimla on Friday. No casualties were reported but a total of 13 families were left homeless, Zee News sources said. Also Read - Fire Breaks Out in Huts Next to Bypass in Kolkata, 15 Fire Tenders Rush to Spot

As per reports, the fire had already spread in the locality before villagers could make an effort to douse it.

While no-one was harmed, the belongings of the villagers were charred in the flames.

Fire tenders are currently present at the spot.

A total of three such incidents have been reported over the past one month.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has directed authorities to assist the affected families in every way possible.