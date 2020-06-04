Himachal Pradesh Latest News: A couple in Himachal’s remote Kinnaur has contracted coronavirus, the first cases in the district, as the state reported 15 fresh infections, pushing the COVID tally to 361 on Wednesday. Barring Lahaul-Spiti, now 11 of the 12 districts in the state have infection cases. So far, six people have succumbed to the virus in Himachal Pradesh. Also Read - New Single-Day Spike Record Every Day: 9,304 New Cases in Last 24 Hours | 10 Developments

Ten people including six from Kangra, two each from Una and Chamba also recovered from the infection today, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said. Also Read - Lockdown Impact: Atlas Cycles Announces Temporary Shutdown After Facing Losses, Over 700 Employees Jobless

According to officials, the Kinnaur couple — a 45-year-old man and his 45-year-old wife — had returned from Delhi on a bus on May 27. Also Read - Unlock 1, Day 4 LIVE: 9,304 Cases Recorded in Last 24 Hours, Number of Cases Rises in Lutyens' Delhi

Samples of their 10-year-old child will be taken again for testing, Chief Medical Officer Dr Sonam Negi said, adding that they were institutionally quarantined at Urni.

They are now being shifted to a dedicated COVID care centre in Reckong Peo.

At least eleven of the fresh patients had returned from other states. Six of them came from Delhi, two each from Punjab and Maharashtra’s Mumbai and one from Madhya Pradesh, the officials said.

Four of the fresh cases were reported from Kangra, two each from Kinnaur, Bilaspur, Mandi and Hamirpur, and one each from Shimla, Chamba and Una, they added.

In Bilaspur, a Delhi-returned 31-year-old man from Solan district has contracted the infection, an official said.

The man came from Delhi in his car and was stopped by police at Garha-Morh on the HP-Punjab border and quarantined at Swarghat, he added.

(With PTI Inputs)