Shimla: Himachal Pradesh, in the past few weeks, has been witnessing a heavy influx of visitors after COVID curbs were relaxed in the state owing to the dip in the cases. However, due to sudden downpour culminating in flash floods and landslides at several places has led to a dip of 35% in the number of visitors to the hill state.

The inflow of visitors in the state was such that that the Centre had to caution the Himachal Pradesh government to ensure the visitors adhered to Covid-appropriate behaviour. Social media was flooded with pictures of people violating the covid appropriate behavior.

"Occupancy in hotels is now dropping as are the bookings for the future, mainly because of the rain. There was a lot of tourist rush from North India. We are hopeful that the weather will be pleasant in the plains too after the rains there," state tourism director Amit Kashyap said to Hindustan Times.

“There is a 35% decline in hotel occupancy. The flash floods have triggered the drop,” said Sanjay Sood, the president of the Shimla Hotel and Restaurateurs Association. Hotel occupancy in Shimla, which had shot up to 80% last weekend, would normally drop to 40% on weekdays, but this week many planning holidays in the hills had also cancelled their bookings, he said.

Himachal Official Urges Tourists To Postpone Travel Plans After Dharamshala Cloudburst

After Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala cloudburst triggered flash floods in the area, sweeping away buildings and cars and forced the airport and roads to shut down, the officials on Monday issued an advisory and requested people to put their travel plans on hold for now, at least until the rain goes away.

“People are requested to postpone their travel plans to Dharamshala to avoid any inconvenience,” the Deputy Commissioner of Kangra posted on their official Twitter account.

“Tourists who are already in Dharamshala are requested to stay put as heavy rains have damaged the roads, impacting the movement of traffic,” Nipun Jindal added.