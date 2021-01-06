New Delhi: As heavy snowfall continued, over 1000 tourist vehicles were left stranded between Palchan and Solang Valley. As per updates, the tourist are stranded since 3 PM when vehicles started skidding on the snow-covered roads. The development comes after the Palchan-Solang stretch along the Manali-Leh highway got covered with 8 cm to 15 cm of snow. Also Read - Massive Traffic Jam in Himachal Pradesh Towns Due to Rain & Snowfall, Several Tourists Stranded | See Pics

However, police officials to a news portal confirmed that the situation is under control and there is no loss of life. Police also stated that the traffic jam was witnessed because of the slippery road.

Last week, over 500 tourists were stranded in Manali due to heavy snowfall on the road between South Portal of Atal Tunnel and Solang Nalla.

Several high reaches in Himachal Pradesh received snowfall while other parts of the state witnessed rains in the last 24 hours, the Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

Kalpa received 71 cm snowfall in the last 24 hours, followed by Keylong 20 cm and Kufri 12 cm. Ghumarwin recorded 46 mm rainfall, Manali 43 mm, Dalhousie 38 mm, Shimla 17.5 mm and Mandi 11.5 mm.

Meanwhile, the MeT Department has issued yellow warning of dense fog at plains and low hills of the state from January 7 to 9. The tribal Lahaul and Spiti’s administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 2.6 degrees Celsius.

Minimum temperatures in Manali, Kufri and Dalhousie were recorded at 0.2, 1.4 and 2.8 degrees Celsius, respectively. Shimla registered a low of 4.5 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Bilaspur at 20.5 degrees Celsius.