Himachal Pradesh Panchayat Election Results 2021: Counting of votes for panchayat samiti and zila parishad elections in Himachal Pradesh is underway. About 81 per cent turnout was recorded for 1,208 gram panchayats in the third and final phase of the three-phase panchayati raj institution (PRI) elections in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday.

The polling for Panchayati Raj Institutions was conducted in three phases that were held on January 17, 19 and 21. In the first phase of the elections, 1,227 panchayats had gone to the polls. In the second phase on Tuesday, the polling took place in 1,208 panchayats.

The result of the election of members of Panchayat Samiti was declared on the day of counting at the Block headquarter immediately after the counting process was over.

The highest 94 per cent polling was registered in Lodhi Majra panchayat of the Nalagarh development block in Solan.

The candidates are contesting these elections as independents and not on party symbols and the overall election process will be completed by January 23.

There are around 3,615 gram panchayats in Himachal Pradesh, out of which polling was held for 3,583, except 32 in Keylong of Lahaul-Spiti district. Forty-nine COVID-19 patients and those in quarantine exercised their right to vote, the government spokesperson said.

The Himachal Pradesh government had declared a public holiday on all three days in view of the polling for the panchayat elections. As many as 75 coronavirus patients and quarantined persons were among those who exercised their right to franchise while following COVID protocol on Tuesday, he added.

Naggar block panchayat election result: The results of Naggar block panchayat have been declared, reported TIMESNOWNEWS.COM. Paldan Phucheng has been elected as pradhan from Shalin village and Ratan Chand has won the post of deputy pradhan. In Jagatsukh village, pradhan post has gone to Budh Ram, while Khushaal Chand has been elected as deputy pradhan. In Halan village, Summu Devi has become the pradhan and Gayatri Thakur has been elected as her deputy.

Gagret Block: Raksha Kumari has been declared the winner in the Block Development Council elections from Gagret Block in Ghanari Tehsil

Kullu: Block committee results of Panchayats in Naggar block of Kullu district have been declared and Nisha Devi has won from Sarsai ward.

Naggar block: Khekharam has won Block Development Council election from Karasu Panchayat on Naggar Block. Khekh Ram has been declared winner from Deva Dei. He defeated the opponent with over 750 votes.

Una: In Dharmapuri, Jagat Singh was elected BDC while Prince Jaswal was announced as the winner from Jadla Kauyri.

In Haroli Block Lower Panjavar, Sukwinder Kaur won BDC. Saurabh Kumar elected from Sohari ward of Bangana block.

Chamba: In Kuthed Dulahar, Trilok Singh has won while Yashpal has won from Chaklu Rajnagar BDC.

Shimla: Ward No 1 of Chhebri-Shakori of Basantpur block won by Sunita.

Dharamshala: Anju Devi has registered her victory from Paddar ward. She won the BDC election from the seat.

Naggar Tehsil: In Sarsai, Poonam has won the pradhan post while Nihal has bagged the post of deputy pradhan. Saral Devi has won for pradhan in Sarsai and Kishor Kumar for deputy Pradhan. Mandalgarh Pushpa Devi has won fro pradhan in Mandalgarh while Ramesh Thakur has won for deputy pradhan.

Hamirpur: Suraksha Kumari has won the pradhan post for Nalti Gram Panchayat and Pradip Sharma has bagged as the deputy pradhan. In Dhaned Gram Panchayat, Kundla Devi won for the pradhan post while Vipan Kumar became deputy pradhan.