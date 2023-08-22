Home

News

India

Himachal Pradesh Rains: Govt Directs All Educational Institutions in Shimla To Remain Close on These Dates

Himachal Pradesh Rains: Govt Directs All Educational Institutions in Shimla To Remain Close on These Dates

Himachal Pradesh | All educational institutions and Anganwadis in Shimla district to remain closed on the 23rd and 24th of August in view of 'Red' alert for heavy rain

A man commutes on a bicycle amid heavy rainfall, near Mandi House in New Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has directed all educational institutions and Anganwadis in Shimla district to remain closed on the 23rd and 24th of August in view of ‘Red’ alert for heavy rain.

Trending Now

Himachal Pradesh | All educational institutions and Anganwadis in Shimla district to remain closed on the 23rd and 24th of August in view of ‘Red’ alert for heavy rain pic.twitter.com/O1RjfFEmYV — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES