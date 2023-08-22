Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Himachal Pradesh Rains: Govt Directs All Educational Institutions in Shimla To Remain Close on These Dates
Himachal Pradesh | All educational institutions and Anganwadis in Shimla district to remain closed on the 23rd and 24th of August in view of 'Red' alert for heavy rain
Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has directed all educational institutions and Anganwadis in Shimla district to remain closed on the 23rd and 24th of August in view of ‘Red’ alert for heavy rain.
Himachal Pradesh | All educational institutions and Anganwadis in Shimla district to remain closed on the 23rd and 24th of August in view of ‘Red’ alert for heavy rain pic.twitter.com/O1RjfFEmYV
— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2023
