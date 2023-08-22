Top Recommended Stories

Himachal Pradesh Rains: Govt Directs All Educational Institutions in Shimla To Remain Close on These Dates

Himachal Pradesh | All educational institutions and Anganwadis in Shimla district to remain closed on the 23rd and 24th of August in view of 'Red' alert for heavy rain

Updated: August 22, 2023 7:32 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

A man commutes on a bicycle amid heavy rainfall, near Mandi House in New Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has directed all educational institutions and Anganwadis in Shimla district to remain closed on the 23rd and 24th of August in view of ‘Red’ alert for heavy rain.

