Home

News

India

Himachal Pradesh Rains: Hill Collapsed in Shimla’s Krishna Nagar Area, Houses Damaged; Rescue Ops Underway

Himachal Pradesh Rains: Hill Collapsed in Shimla’s Krishna Nagar Area, Houses Damaged; Rescue Ops Underway

On Tuesday, a hill collapsed in Krishna Nagar area in Shimla. According to news agency ANI, around five to seven houses collapsed.

Image for representational purposes

Shimla: Incessant rains continue to wreak havoc in parts of Himachal Pradesh. The state has been witnessing heavy downpours for the past few weeks resulting in damage to buildings and properties. On Tuesday, a hill collapsed in Krishna Nagar area in Shimla. According to news agency ANI, around five to seven houses collapsed.

Trending Now

Further details awaited.

#WATCH | Hill collapsed in Krishna Nagar area in HP’s Shimla. Around five to seven houses collapsed. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/esWoGcjxlB — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2023

#WATCH | Several houses collapsed in Krishna Nagar area in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla after a landslide took place. Rescue operation underway. (Video Source: Local; confirmed by Police and administration) pic.twitter.com/qdYvR4C4fx — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2023

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had earlier informed that around 55 people have lost their lives in the calamity. “Around 55 people have lost their lives in the state till now. The death toll might go up. Restoration work is being done on a war footing. We are focusing on rescuing people who have been trapped. Chandigarh-Shimla 4-lane highway along with other arterial roads opened. Main roads have been opened, states roads will take time to be operational,” the chief minister said.

Owing to the heavy downpours in the state, the Himachal Pradesh University decided to suspend teaching activities till 19 August. “Teaching activities in Himachal Pradesh University to be suspended till 19th August; University Library to be closed till 20th July, in view of incessant rainfall,” the HPU order said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES