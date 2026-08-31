Himachal Pradesh weather: Heavy rains wreak havoc, Kalka-Shimla rail line damaged, several trains cancelled

The Shimla meteorological centre has issued an alert for heavy rainfall in isolated places in Himachal Pradesh from August 31 till September 3. Light to moderate rains lashed parts of the state since Saturday evening.

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New Delhi: A section of the Kalka-Shimla railway line between Taksal near Parwanoo in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district and Gumman railway station was left suspended in the air after heavy rainfall washed away the soil underneath it. It is important to note that all trains on the route have been cancelled until September 1. The railway track has also suffered damage at Koti and several other locations.

Here are some of the key details:

The Shimla-Shivalik Deluxe Express and Shimla-Him Darshan Express have been cancelled until September 13.

Around 400 passengers, along with 40 train crew members and IRCTC staff, were stranded at Solan, Koti and Dharampur

Passengers were later transported to Kalka station in five buses and two tempo travellers.

At Kalka, all passengers were provided food packets and bottles of water.

The passengers then continued their journey to their respective destinations.

Around 120 passengers were accommodated on Train No. 13052.

For the convenience of the passengers, the train was specially rescheduled to depart at 1:30 a.m.

The cancelled trains included Train No. 52456 at Solan, Train No. 52452 at Koti, and Train Nos. 52460 and 52454 at Dharampur, Himachal Pradesh.

Toy trains’ cancelled as section of Shimla-Kalka line hangs mid-air due to soil slippage

Passengers who had pre-booked tickets for the ‘toy train’ service faced some inconvenience due to the cancellations, with its impact visible at the Shimla station. Usually bustling with tourists and travellers on weekends, the station was relatively quiet this Sunday.

Train operations on the Kalka-Shimla heritage rail line have been disrupted multiple times this monsoon due to rain and landslides.

The 96-km Shimla-Kalka railway line, over fascinating yet treacherous tough hilly terrain, and comprising 102 tunnels, 800 bridges and 919 bends, is an engineering marvel and a prime tourist attraction.

Besides, as many as 64 roads are closed for traffic across Himachal Pradesh as of Sunday morning, as rains continued to lash parts of the state.

A maximum of 24 roads are closed in Mandi, besides 16 in Kullu, seven each in Kangra and Sirmaur, four in Una, three in Shimla, two in Chamba and one in Lahaul-Spiti district, according to the state emergency operations centre. Additionally, 225 power transformers and nine water supply schemes are hit.

IMD Weather Update:

The Shimla meteorological centre has issued an alert for heavy rainfall in isolated places in Himachal Pradesh from August 31 till September 3. Light to moderate rains lashed parts of the state since Saturday evening.

Dhaulakuan received 38.5 mm of rain, followed by Ghaghas with 30 mm, Palampur with 23.8 mm, Murari Devi with 22 mm, Kahu with 11.6 mm and Pandoh with 10 mm. Thunderstorms and lightning were witnessed in some parts, the weather office said.