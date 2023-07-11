Home

News

India

Himachal Rains: Shimla Faces Drinking Water Crisis As Supply Disrupted After Heavy Rains

Himachal Rains: Shimla Faces Drinking Water Crisis As Supply Disrupted After Heavy Rains

Himachal Pradesh Rains Latest Update: In a video shared by news agency ANI, it was seen Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Ltd (SJPNL) suppling water to people through tankers.

Himachal Pradesh Rains: Amid water scarcity in several areas in Shimla, authorities said it could take three to four days for the situation to normalise.

Himachal Pradesh Rains Latest Update: Shimla in Himachal Pradesh faced severe drinking water crisis on Tuesday as days of heavy rainfall damaged the water supply connections and has caused the silt to accumulate in water resources. In a video shared by news agency ANI, it was seen Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Ltd (SJPNL) suppling water to people through tankers.

Trending Now

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Shimla faces drinking water scarcity amid severe incessant rainfall. Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Ltd (SJPNL) supplies water to people through tankers. pic.twitter.com/lUuGSFxmBV — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2023

You may like to read

Private Tankers Supply Water in Shimla

“There has been a lot of loss to the state because of the disaster. Be it the water schemes, roads or the dams…In Shimla, we have hired private tankers and Nagar Nigam’s tankers are also providing water. With the use of tankers we are trying to reach as many places as possible,” Surender Chauhan, Mayor, Shimla Municipal Corporation said.

#WATCH | "There has been a lot of loss to the state because of the disaster. Be it the water schemes, roads or the dams…In Shimla, we have hired private tankers and Nagar Nigam's tankers are also providing water. With the use of tankers we are trying to reach as many places as… pic.twitter.com/uaH2RZ1Bwp — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2023

He added that the localities in Shimla have narrow roads and therefore the authorities are sending small tankers of water to those places as well.

Sitauation to Normalise in 3-4 Days

Amid water scarcity in several areas in Shimla, authorities said it could take three to four days for the situation to normalise.

The development comes as Himachal witnessed heavy rainfall that have caused widespread damage across the state.

As per visuals shared on social media, bridges were seen being washed away by raging rivers, roads and railway tracks been damaged, and over 15 people have been killed across the state.

The Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) officials told PTI that the city received 11.03 mld (million litre per day) on Monday against the average 42-45 mld.

Notably, water is supplied to Shimla from six sources — Gumma, Giri, Churot, Seog, Chairh and Koti Brandi — and the supply from Gumma and five other sources was 7.82 mld and 3.21 mld, respectively, PTI repoted.

Red Alert Issued For Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Kullu

In the meantime, the India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Kullu, Mandi, Kinnaur, and Lahaul for the next 24 hours.

Moreover, an orange alert has also been issued in Una, Hamirpur, Kangra, and Chamba. A flash flood warning has been issued for Mandi, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti for the next 24 hours.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES