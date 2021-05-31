Shimla: Heavy rain and strong winds lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh, including capital Shimla on Monday. Many trees were uprooted and roads blocked as a result of the adverse weather. Waterlogging was also reported in many areas, however, there was no report of any casualty/injury. Also Read - Cyclone Tauktae 'Very Likely' to Intensify Further, Landfall in Gujarat Early Tuesday | Highlights

Himachal Pradesh has received 105.5 mm rainfall during the summer from March 1 to May 31, the weather department said on Monday. The rainfall was 11 per cent less than last season, Shimla Meteorological Centre director Manmohan Singh said. However, this precipitation comes in the normal range that is between (-)19 per cent and (+) 19 per cent, he added.

Five out of the state’s 12 districts — Mandi (48 per cent), Solan (41), Shimla 35), Sirmaur (35) and Kullu (30 per cent) — have received excess rainfall. Four districts — Kangra (7 per cent), Una (2), Kinnaur (-9 per cent) and Chamba (-12 per cent) — have received normal rainfall. The remaining three districts — Lahul- Spiti (-28 per cent), Bilaspur (-24) and Hamirpur (-22 per cent) — have deficient rainfall during pre-monsoon season, Singh said.

(With inputs from agencies)